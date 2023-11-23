1 killed in 101 Freeway crash near Toluca Lake

A person was killed in a freeway collision near Toluca Lake Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at around 3:51 a.m. to the northbound 101 Freeway and the Vineland Avenue on-ramp where they found the collision, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

There were no details on the name, gender, or age of the victim.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)