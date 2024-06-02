1 dead, 2 injured when shots are fired from car's sunroof into another car downtown

A shooting in downtown Los Angeles left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there was a multi-victim shooting that occurred on Maple and 12th Street just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a man was firing a gun from the sunroof of a vehicle at another vehicle, striking multiple people.

The victim were identified as male between the ages of 17 to 20 who died at the scene. A second victim, believed to be 20 years old, was in critical condition. A third victim, described as an 18-year-old female was believed to be in stable condition.

The shooting was believed to be gang-related, the LAPD said. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.