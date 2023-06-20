1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Valley Glen shooting
One person was killed and two more were rushed to the hospital after a gunfire erupted on Valley Glen streets.
According to the Los Angles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 10:05 p.m. Officers are investigating two crime scenes, one at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevards, the other just a few streets down on Coldwater Canyon Boulevard.
The deceased victim was found in a parking lot off of Laurel Canyon. Parademics discovered two others and rushed them to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.