1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Valley Glen shooting

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

One person was killed and two more were rushed to the hospital after a gunfire erupted on Valley Glen streets. 

According to the Los Angles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 10:05 p.m. Officers are investigating two crime scenes, one at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevards, the other just a few streets down on Coldwater Canyon Boulevard. 

The deceased victim was found in a parking lot off of Laurel Canyon. Parademics discovered two others and rushed them to the hospital. 

Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 11:13 PM

