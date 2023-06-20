1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Valley Glen shooting

One person was killed and two more were rushed to the hospital after a gunfire erupted on Valley Glen streets.

According to the Los Angles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 10:05 p.m. Officers are investigating two crime scenes, one at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevards, the other just a few streets down on Coldwater Canyon Boulevard.

The deceased victim was found in a parking lot off of Laurel Canyon. Parademics discovered two others and rushed them to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.