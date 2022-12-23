Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured, car split in half after train crash in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was injured after a train slammed into their car in South Los Angeles on Thursday. 

The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East Vernon Avenue at around 3:45 p.m, when a Metro Blue Line train heading through the area slammed into a car, splitting it in half. 

A woman inside of the vehicle was trapped due to the force of the impact, and firefighters had to extract them from inside before rushing them to a nearby hospital.

It was unclear if anyone onboard the train was injured.

According to firefighters, a pedestrian was also hurt during the incident. Their injury is considered to be minor.

As crews cleaned up the area and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, tracks 1 and 2 of the Metro Blue Line were temporarily shut down.

For information on how this may impact traffic in the area, visit CBSLA's Traffic Page.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 4:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.