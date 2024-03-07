1 injured after shooting on 60 Freeway in City of Industry, suspect on the loose

Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one man injured on 60 Freeway in the City of Industry Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Crossroads Parkway exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a victim with gunshot wounds in a green Honda. The person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities said the shooting suspect drove away from the scene in a black pickup truck.

CHP temporarily closed the westbound lanes on 60 Freeway from 7th Avenue to Crossroads Parkway while authorities investigate the scene. The lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.