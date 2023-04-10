1 hospitalized after two-vehicle collision near Irwindale

A two-vehicle collision near Irwindale has closed all but one lane and sent one person to the hospital on Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the collision happened at about 9:25 p.m. on the westbound I-210 Freeway near the I-605 junction. The traffic jam backed up until Citrus Avenue.

Authorities recommended motorists exit the freeway at Azusa, Vernon or Irwindale Avenues. Drivers can then head North to Foothill Boulevard or South to Arrow Highway to bypass the blockage and get back onto the I-210 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol provided the full directions here.

Drivers can expect these delays to last at least an hour.