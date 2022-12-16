Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after two trucks crash on LAX airfield

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person was sent to the hospital after two trucks crashed on LAX's airfield. 

The collision happened in the south complex between Terminal 4 and 5. It involved a catering truck and a fuel truck

The airport said it was a "minor incident."

"This was a minor incident which resulted in about a gallon of fuel spilled. A driver complained of a medical condition," LAX officials stated in a tweet.

