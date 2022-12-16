1 hospitalized after two trucks crash on LAX airfield
One person was sent to the hospital after two trucks crashed on LAX's airfield.
The collision happened in the south complex between Terminal 4 and 5. It involved a catering truck and a fuel truck
The airport said it was a "minor incident."
"This was a minor incident which resulted in about a gallon of fuel spilled. A driver complained of a medical condition," LAX officials stated in a tweet.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.