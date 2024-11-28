1 hospitalized after police shooting and crash near 57 Freeway

Firefighters in Orange County took one person to the hospital after a traffic collision and police shooting near the 57 Freeway in Brea.

It's unclear if the patient was involved in the traffic collision or shooting, according to the Metro Net Fire Dispatch, which handles emergency communications in Orange County.

The Brea Police Department confirmed the police shooting just before 7 p.m. and said it did not appear that any officers were injured. They did not immediately know if the suspect was wounded.

Three Brea Police Department vehicles surrounded the older model SUV close to the 57 Freeway off-ramp. KCAL News

It happened near the 57 Freeway off-ramp near the 100 block of E. Lambert Road in Brea. At the scene, three of the department's police cars surrounded an older model SUV in the intersection.

Another police cruiser was partially parked on the sidewalk across the street.

The intersection and off-ramp have been closed indefinitely.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.