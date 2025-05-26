2 killed after South Los Angeles domestic violence suspect crashes while fleeing scene

A domestic violence suspect and an innocent man died Monday morning after a South Gate collision when the suspect attempted to flee the scene of his alleged crime, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the LASD, deputies were called to the scene of a reported domestic violence incident at the 7000 block of Exeter Street in the city of Paramount around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, fled the scene at a high rate of speed before deputies arrived. Witnesses then pointed deputies in the direction in which the man fled.

Moments later, deputies located the suspect vehicle through a plume of smoke at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Garfield Avenue in South Gate, according to the LASD.

Investigations revealed the suspect had collided with another vehicle.

Both drivers, the suspect and an innocent man estimated to be in his late 60s, died. The suspect died at a local hospital while the innocent man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Neither of the descendants was identified publicly as of 9 a.m.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.