2 killed after South Los Angeles domestic violence suspect crashes while fleeing scene

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A domestic violence suspect and an innocent man died Monday morning after a South Gate collision when the suspect attempted to flee the scene of his alleged crime, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the LASD, deputies were called to the scene of a reported domestic violence incident at the 7000 block of Exeter Street in the city of Paramount around 6:30 a.m.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, fled the scene at a high rate of speed before deputies arrived. Witnesses then pointed deputies in the direction in which the man fled.

Moments later, deputies located the suspect vehicle through a plume of smoke at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Garfield Avenue in South Gate, according to the LASD.

At least one person died on Monday morning after a law enforcement pursuit ended in a collision in South Gate. 

Investigations revealed the suspect had collided with another vehicle.

Both drivers, the suspect and an innocent man estimated to be in his late 60s, died. The suspect died at a local hospital while the innocent man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Neither of the descendants was identified publicly as of 9 a.m.

This is a developing report. Check back for details.

Austin Turner

