1 dead in South LA building fire of cannabis operation

1 dead in South LA building fire believed to be a cannabis operation

Firefighters discovered a body while putting out an early morning South Los Angeles building fire in what is thought to be an illegal cannabis operation.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the building, believed to be an abandoned warehouse at Manchester and McKinley avenues, around 1:17 a.m., facing heavy flames engulfing the building.

It took 113 firefighters 75 minutes to extinguish the fire. During their search of the Green Meadows neighborhood building, crews discovered a man's body. The search continues for any other potential victims within the building.

A special unit of officers, firefighters, and hazmat specialists, is investigating the operation and cause of the fire.