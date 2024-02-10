Watch CBS News
1 dead in South LA building fire of cannabis operation

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Firefighters discovered a body while putting out an early morning South Los Angeles building fire in what is thought to be an illegal cannabis operation. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the building, believed to be an abandoned warehouse at Manchester and McKinley avenues, around 1:17 a.m., facing heavy flames engulfing the building.

It took 113 firefighters 75 minutes to extinguish the fire. During their search of the Green Meadows neighborhood building, crews discovered a man's body. The search continues for any other potential victims within the building.  

A special unit of officers, firefighters, and hazmat specialists, is investigating the operation and cause of the fire.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 6:56 AM PST

