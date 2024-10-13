1 dead after two-car crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

One person was killed in a two-car crash on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys early Sunday.

It happened at around 5:20 a.m. on northbound lanes near Sherman Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but paramedics arrived to the scene shortly after receiving the call. They did not transport anyone to the hospital.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the victim as 27-year-old Carolina Hernandez Garcia.

It's unclear if the other driver, or any passengers of either vehicle, were injured in the collision.

CHP officers issued a SigAlert that lasted from 6 a.m. to about 10:30 a.m. before all lanes were reopened.

No further information was available.