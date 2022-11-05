1 dead after car veers off 14 Freeway, slams into car dealership in Lancaster

1 dead after car veers off freeway, collides with car dealership in Lancaster

One person is dead after driving off the side of the 14 Freeway in Lancaster.

According to California Highway Patrol, the car, a black Toyota Corolla, veered off the northbound lanes of the freeway near West Avenue L at around 3 p.m. and rolled several times before slamming into a car dealership.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The driver, only identified as a woman at this point, was pronounced dead at the scene.