1 dead after car veers off 14 Freeway, slams into car dealership in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One person is dead after driving off the side of the 14 Freeway in Lancaster. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the car, a black Toyota Corolla, veered off the northbound lanes of the freeway near West Avenue L at around 3 p.m. and rolled several times before slamming into a car dealership. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. 

The driver, only identified as a woman at this point, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 6:05 PM

