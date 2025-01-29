1 dead after car bursts into flames upon crashing into traffic pole in Torrance

A driver was killed when their car veered off the road and slammed into a traffic pole in Torrance late Tuesday, police said.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Madrona Avenue and Plaza Del Amo, according to the Torrance Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area after learning of a severe single-car crash, where they found a 2025 Tesla Model Y engulfed in flames.

"The vehicle was on fire, and an occupant was trapped inside," said TPD's statement. "Officers made valiant efforts to gain access to the vehicle; however, due to the intensity of the flames and heat, they were unable to rescue the occupant."

Firefighters with Torrance Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames, but say that their efforts were complicated because of the car's lithium ion batteries.

The victim has since been identified as 47-year-old Lee Sun Hwang by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact TPD's Traffic Division at (310) 618-5557.