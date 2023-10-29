1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into tree in Garden Grove

One person was killed and three others injured when a car crashed into a tree in Garden Grove early Sunday morning.

The crash happened a little before 12:05 a.m., when police were dispatched to the 12900 block of Newhope Street after learning of the incident, according to a statement from Garden Grove Police Department.

A 20-year-old Garden Grove man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three other victims, the 20-year-old male driver, and two female passengers aged 18 and 17, were hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives say that the driver was cooperative with their initial investigation and that they are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the grisly collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact GGPD at (714) 741-5772.