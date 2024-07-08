1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting in Long Beach

1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting at Long Beach bar

One person is dead and two others wounded after a shooting in Long Beach late Monday evening.

It happened at around 9 p.m. near 49th Street and Long Beach Boulevard, according to Long Beach Fire Department officials.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown at the time, but paramedics arrived to find one person dead at the scene.

Investigation outside of Carlies Bar in Long Beach on July 8, 2024. KCAL News

A second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and a third was treated at the scene before being released.

With SkyCal over the scene, it appeared that the shooting took place outside of Carlies Bar, where LBPD officers could be seen walking in and out of the business while also working in the parking lot out front.

No further information was provided.