1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Gate

Authorities have launched an investigation after one man was fatally shot and another wounded in South Gate early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of Wood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

South Gate Police Department officers were dispatched to the area after learning of gunshots fired in the area and arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home in the area. A second shooting victim was also found on the sidewalk near the residence, the LASD statement said.

Paramedics with Los Angeles County Fire Department transported the men to a nearby hospital where one was later pronounced dead. The second victim was treated for injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

There was no information immediately available on the deceased victim or a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with additional info is asked to contact LASD's homicide department as they assist South Gate police with the investigation at (323) 890-5500.