Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in two-car crash at Wildomar intersection

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-car crash at an intersection in Wildomar on Tuesday.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Bundy Canyon Road and Harvest Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

Investigators say that the crash occurred when one of the two cars pulled onto Bundy Canyon Road, where the only traffic control device is a stop sign on Harvest Way. 

Firefighters arrived and found both drivers trapped inside of their cars. There were no passengers. 

Both victims were extricated and taken to a nearby hospital, where one was declared dead upon arrival. They have not yet been identified. 

The other driver remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. 

Anyone who knows more about the crash is asked to contact detectives at (951) 245-3000. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.