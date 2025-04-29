1 dead, 1 seriously injured in two-car crash at Wildomar intersection

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-car crash at an intersection in Wildomar on Tuesday.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. at Bundy Canyon Road and Harvest Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say that the crash occurred when one of the two cars pulled onto Bundy Canyon Road, where the only traffic control device is a stop sign on Harvest Way.

Firefighters arrived and found both drivers trapped inside of their cars. There were no passengers.

Both victims were extricated and taken to a nearby hospital, where one was declared dead upon arrival. They have not yet been identified.

The other driver remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who knows more about the crash is asked to contact detectives at (951) 245-3000.