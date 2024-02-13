1 dead, 1 in critical condition after house fire in Del Rey

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a house fire in Del Rey near Culver City Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the residence in the 4900 block of South Sycamore Drive at 6:14 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Culver City firefighters also responded and helped LAFD put out the flames. It took about 37 firefighters and 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

After the fire was put out, LAFD did a primary search of the residence and found nothing. When they did a secondary search, they located two people inside.

A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries and the other was pronounced dead after part of the roof collapsed on them.

The home was listed at vacant and no one was suppose to be occupying the residence at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.