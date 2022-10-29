Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested after woman found dead in parking lot of Woodland Hills library

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Woodland Hills on Friday. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Platt Branch Library after learning that a woman had been found dead at the scene. 

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was discovered on the ground of the parking lot, appearing to have suffered from some sort of blunt force trauma. 

Police arrested a suspect a little over a block away from where the woman was found. 

They do not believe there is any threat to the public. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

