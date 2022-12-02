Watch CBS News

Police arrest pair of stolen vehicle suspects in Pomona area

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pursuit suspects surrender to police after car catches on fire
Pursuit suspects surrender to police after car catches on fire 01:57

Police took two people into custody suspected of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit that ended with a car fire in Pomona.

screen-shot-2022-12-01-at-10-43-15-pm.png
CBSLA

The chase reportedly began near the Diamond Bar area a little before 10:30 p.m., though it was unclear what exactly caused officers to engage the suspects. 

After fleeing from officers at high speeds, the suspect's car caught fire, causing them to pull over and surrender on the Northbound 71 Freeway. 

Aerial footage showed the two suspects exit the vehicle and lie on the road before they were put in handcuffs.

 

Firefighters arrive to douse car fire

screen-shot-2022-12-01-at-10-51-38-pm.png
CBSLA

Chino Hills Fire Department crews quickly responded to the scene where they were able to extinguish the flames that had begun to show under the car's hood. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Suspects surrender on 71 Freeway

The suspects stopped their vehicle on the 71 Freeway after the vehicle reportedly caught on fire. 

screen-shot-2022-12-01-at-10-43-15-pm.png
CBSLA

Two people were taken into custody by pursuing officers. 

Aerial footage showed the two suspects lying on the roadway as they listened to officers commands before being put in handcuffs.

By CBSLA Staff
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.