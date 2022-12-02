Police arrest pair of stolen vehicle suspects in Pomona area

Police arrest pair of stolen vehicle suspects in Pomona areaget the free app
Police took two people into custody suspected of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit that ended with a car fire in Pomona.
The chase reportedly began near the Diamond Bar area a little before 10:30 p.m., though it was unclear what exactly caused officers to engage the suspects.
After fleeing from officers at high speeds, the suspect's car caught fire, causing them to pull over and surrender on the Northbound 71 Freeway.
Aerial footage showed the two suspects exit the vehicle and lie on the road before they were put in handcuffs.
Firefighters arrive to douse car fire
Chino Hills Fire Department crews quickly responded to the scene where they were able to extinguish the flames that had begun to show under the car's hood.
Suspects surrender on 71 Freeway
