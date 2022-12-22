Police searching for armed pursuit suspect near Studio City get the free app https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/live-updates/police-chasing-suspect-near-hollywood/ link copied By CBSLA Staff Updated on: December 22, 2022 / 12:42 PM / CBS Los Angeles CBS News Live CBS News Los Angeles Live Police are in pursuit of an armed suspect near Koreatown. New Updates 15m ago Suspect disappears underneath overpass Police lost the suspect after it went underneath the US-101 Freeway near Studio City.It appears that the suspect may have ditched the vehicle before jumping into another vehicle. By Matthew Rodriguez https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/live-updates/police-chasing-suspect-near-hollywood/#post-update-04980507 link copied CBSLA Staff The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com. Twitter Facebook Instagram