Police searching for armed pursuit suspect near Studio City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are in pursuit of an armed suspect near Koreatown.

 

Suspect disappears underneath overpass

Police lost the suspect after it went underneath the US-101 Freeway near Studio City.

It appears that the suspect may have ditched the vehicle before jumping into another vehicle.

