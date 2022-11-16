Watch CBS News

Police chasing possibly stolen vehicle speeding at about 120 mph

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle that reportedly reached speeds of about 120 mph. 

The Los Angeles Police Department started the pursuit but handed it off to the California Highway Patrol after the suspect entered the freeway. 

The driver drove through several freeways including CA-90, I-405 and I-105. 

 

Suspect blows through intersection nearly hits car

The suspect sped through a red light and narrowly missed a driver turning at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Bluff Trail Road.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect drives into Westchester, passing by LAX

The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Westchester, passing by LAX.

The driver continued to drive at high speeds, hitting 65 mph while on Lincoln Boulevard.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Police reengage as suspect accelerates past 110 mph

The suspect reengaged the suspect, prompting the driver to accelerate past 110 mph on the I-105. 

The car also does not have any headlights or tail lights on.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Driver moving so fast that CHP struggles to coordinate response

The suspect driving a reportedly stolen vehicle is moving so fast that the California Highway Patrol is reportedly struggling to coordinate a response. 

Because of the high speeds, the suspect is constantly crossing over CHP jurisdictions making it hard for dispatchers to assign it to a specific station. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect flies through Long Beach and back onto the I-105

The suspect has looped back onto the I-105 Freeway after driving through Long Beach just a few minutes ago.

The driver continues to drive above 100 mph.

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Update 01:11
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect enters 710 Freeway near Long Beach

The suspect continues to drive over 100 mph on the I-710 Freeway near Long Beach.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect drives through Terminal Island at over 100 mph

The suspect drove over the empty Gerald Desmond Bridge at over 100 mph.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect continues to drive at high speeds

The suspect continued to drive at high speeds, reaching about 70 mph at times. 

Suspect continues to drive at high speeds on surface streets 00:50
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect drives over curb despite officers dropping back

The suspect inexplicably drove over a curb after driving through a parking lot.

The California Highway Patrol has dropped back from the pursuit as the suspect continues to drive around San Pedro.

Suspect inexplicably drives over curb 00:28
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect exits 110 Freeway; CHP officers drop back

The suspect exited the 110 Freeway and continued driving on surface streets in San Pedro. 

CHP officers have dropped back from the pursuit. 

CHP in pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving at extremely high speeds 00:52
By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.