Police chasing possibly stolen vehicle speeding at about 120 mph
Police are in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle that reportedly reached speeds of about 120 mph.
The Los Angeles Police Department started the pursuit but handed it off to the California Highway Patrol after the suspect entered the freeway.
The driver drove through several freeways including CA-90, I-405 and I-105.
Suspect blows through intersection nearly hits car
The suspect sped through a red light and narrowly missed a driver turning at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Bluff Trail Road.
Suspect drives into Westchester, passing by LAX
The suspect exited the freeway and drove into Westchester, passing by LAX.
The driver continued to drive at high speeds, hitting 65 mph while on Lincoln Boulevard.
Police reengage as suspect accelerates past 110 mph
The suspect reengaged the suspect, prompting the driver to accelerate past 110 mph on the I-105.
The car also does not have any headlights or tail lights on.
Driver moving so fast that CHP struggles to coordinate response
The suspect driving a reportedly stolen vehicle is moving so fast that the California Highway Patrol is reportedly struggling to coordinate a response.
Because of the high speeds, the suspect is constantly crossing over CHP jurisdictions making it hard for dispatchers to assign it to a specific station.
Suspect flies through Long Beach and back onto the I-105
The suspect has looped back onto the I-105 Freeway after driving through Long Beach just a few minutes ago.
The driver continues to drive above 100 mph.
Suspect enters 710 Freeway near Long Beach
The suspect continues to drive over 100 mph on the I-710 Freeway near Long Beach.
Suspect drives through Terminal Island at over 100 mph
The suspect drove over the empty Gerald Desmond Bridge at over 100 mph.
Suspect continues to drive at high speeds
The suspect continued to drive at high speeds, reaching about 70 mph at times.
Suspect drives over curb despite officers dropping back
The suspect inexplicably drove over a curb after driving through a parking lot.
The California Highway Patrol has dropped back from the pursuit as the suspect continues to drive around San Pedro.
Suspect exits 110 Freeway; CHP officers drop back
The suspect exited the 110 Freeway and continued driving on surface streets in San Pedro.
CHP officers have dropped back from the pursuit.