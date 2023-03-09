Officers in pursuit of a reckless driver in Compton

Officers in pursuit of a reckless driver in Comptonget the free app
Officers in Compton are in pursuit of reckless DUI driver in a white pickup truck. It began around 12:55 p.m. on surface streets.
The driver continues to start and stop driving. It is a single adult male driver.
Deputies use PepperBalls to attempt to apprehend the suspect driver who drove to a dead end at Compton Creek on Poplar Street and Wilmington Ave., thereby ending the pursuit.
Compton Sheriff's surround the suspect driver's truck as the driver sits inside at the end of a road at the Compton Creek.
Around 1:08 p.m. the driver being pursued runs into a dead end at Compton Creek. The suspect is surrounded by deputies.