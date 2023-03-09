Watch CBS News

Officers in pursuit of a reckless driver in Compton

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Officers in Compton are in pursuit of reckless DUI driver in a white pickup truck. It began around 12:55 p.m. on surface streets.

The driver continues to start and stop driving. It is a single adult male driver. 

 

Deputies use PepperBalls to get suspect driver out of his vehicle.

Deputies use PepperBalls to attempt to apprehend the suspect driver who drove to a dead end at Compton Creek on Poplar Street and Wilmington Ave., thereby ending the pursuit. 

By Julie Sharp
 

Deputies surround the suspect's truck

Compton Sheriff's surround the suspect driver's truck as the driver sits inside at the end of a road at the Compton Creek. 

By Julie Sharp
 

Pursuit driver hits a dead end at Compton Creek

Around 1:08 p.m. the driver being pursued runs into a dead end at Compton Creek. The suspect is surrounded by deputies.  

By Julie Sharp
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

