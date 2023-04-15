Watch CBS News

Officers chasing speeding motorcycle near Baldwin Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a speeding motorcycle near Baldwin Park.

 

Suspect disappears in traffic on I-5 North

The suspect disappeared in the traffic on the I-5 North near downtown Los Angeles.

The motorcyclist was originally wanted for no visible plates.

By Matthew Rodriguez
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

