Officers chasing speeding motorcycle near Baldwin Park get the free app https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/live-updates/officers-chasing-speeding-motorcycle-near-baldwin-park/ link copied By KCAL-News Staff Updated on: April 14, 2023 / 7:16 PM / KCAL News CBS News Live CBS News Los Angeles Live The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a speeding motorcycle near Baldwin Park. New Updates 7:13 PM Suspect disappears in traffic on I-5 North The suspect disappeared in the traffic on the I-5 North near downtown Los Angeles.The motorcyclist was originally wanted for no visible plates. By Matthew Rodriguez https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/live-updates/officers-chasing-speeding-motorcycle-near-baldwin-park/#post-update-1e2ce0a6 link copied KCAL-News Staff The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com. Twitter Facebook Instagram