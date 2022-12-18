Pursuit suspect jumps out of moving vehicle, flees under 110 Freeway overpass in Lincoln Heights

Pursuit suspect jumps out of moving vehicle, flees under 110 Freeway overpass in Lincoln Heightsget the free app
LAPD officers are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect near Eagle Rock.
It was not clear what prompted officers to engage the suspect, which began in the Lincoln Park Avenue and Mission Road area at around 7:20 p.m.
The suspect could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road, traveling at high speeds and splitting cars stopped at red lights as they continued to evade police, heading through the Glassell Park area.
As the suspect continued to drive erratically, police called the pursuit into tracking mode due to the dangerous nature.
At around 7:55 p.m., the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled under the 110 Freeway overpass in Lincoln Heights. The car, a green Honda Civic, came to a stop several hundred feet away after hitting a curb.
Police said that they were aware of the suspect's identity as they continued to search for them in the area under the overpass.
