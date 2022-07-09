LAPD searching for final home invasion suspect involved in pursuit

LAPD searching for final home invasion suspect involved in pursuitget the free app
The Los Angeles Police Department is chasing a possible home invasion suspect.
The pursuit began in Panorama city.
One suspect in custody, other continues to jump through backyards
The two suspects tried to hide from police in other people's backyards. At one point, a suspect bumped into a couple of residents before continuing to run away from the police.
Police arrested one suspect after he fell through a bush shortly after trying to break into a home.
The other suspect narrowly evaded police, jumping over a fence right as officers approached him.
Two occupants ditch vehicle, continue to run away from police
The two suspects jumped out of their vehicle near some railroad tracks. They left their vehicle in drive. It later crashed into a fence.
The suspects continued to run away from the police, eventually splitting up at one point.
One suspect hopped a fence into someone's backyard.
Suspect drives onto sidewalk, hits car and furniture
Shortly after police began the pursuit the suspect drove onto the sidewalk and a piece of furniture as police chased behind.