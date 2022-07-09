Watch CBS News

LAPD searching for final home invasion suspect involved in pursuit

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is chasing a possible home invasion suspect.

The pursuit began in Panorama city.

 

One suspect in custody, other continues to jump through backyards

The two suspects tried to hide from police in other people's backyards. At one point, a suspect bumped into a couple of residents before continuing to run away from the police.

Police arrested one suspect after he fell through a bush shortly after trying to break into a home.

The other suspect narrowly evaded police, jumping over a fence right as officers approached him.

LAPD arrest pursuit suspect outside of home 01:15
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Two occupants ditch vehicle, continue to run away from police

The two suspects jumped out of their vehicle near some railroad tracks. They left their vehicle in drive. It later crashed into a fence. 

The suspects continued to run away from the police, eventually splitting up at one point. 

One suspect hopped a fence into someone's backyard. 

Pursuit suspects flee on foot in Panorama City 01:03
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect drives onto sidewalk, hits car and furniture

Shortly after police began the pursuit the suspect drove onto the sidewalk and a piece of furniture as police chased behind.

LAPD in pursuit of home invasion suspect 01:15
By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.