LAFD battles the Coyote Fire in Hollywood Hills, nearby Universal Studios
A fire above a dog park in Hollywood Hills has burned one acre of brush near Universal Studios.
Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department began battling the fire at about 9:36 p.m. after it burned at least one acre of medium-to-heavy brush on the 3650 block of Barham Boulevard.
According to LAFD public information officer Brian Humphrey, there were at least 80 firefighters on the scene within 30 minutes. By the end of the fire, 100 LAFD personnel were deployed. The department also sent three helicopters to help battle the fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department deployed to help stop the blaze with camp crews and an additional helicopter.
LAFD said the fire is nearby Ava Apartment Complex but, as of 9:55 p.m., no structures are under threat and no evacuation orders are in place.
"At this point and time, there are no structures imminently threatened but the fires in this area have been known to be very stubborn and taken days to put out, " Humphrey said.
He added that the fire is burning away from the complex and toward Coyote Canyon.
The cause of the fire is still unclear.
"The cause will come soon, right now we need to put this fire down," Humphrey said.
Crews seemed to get a hold of the fire with no flames visible at about 10:30 p.m and LAFD announced that the fire was officially contained at about 10:50 p.m.