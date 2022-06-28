Watch Live: Jan. 6 panel hears from aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows

Watch Live: Jan. 6 panel hears from aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadowsget the free app
The House Jan. 6 committee is holding a hearing Tuesday to present "recently obtained evidence" and hear witness testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The unexpected hearing was announced Monday, just days after the committee had said it would be taking a two-week hiatus and have the final two hearings in July.
"Up until this point, we've shown the inner workings of what was essentially a political coup," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said in his opening statement.
"According to committee court filings reviewed by CBS News, she was in the room for key meetings in those chaotic days before January 6th," CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports.
The committee has already played video snippets from Hutchinson's previous testimony, including when she told them that Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks had advocated for "blanket" pardons for members of Congress involved in a Dec. 21 meeting as "preemptive pardons."
"Mr. Gaetz was personally pushing for a pardon, and he was doing so since early December," Hutchinson said. "I'm not sure why."
In a partial transcript of an February interview with the panel, Hutchinson said Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official who was detailed to the White House and served as deputy chief of operations, brought Meadows intelligence reports that "indicated that there could be violence on the 6th," but she was not sure what he did with the information internally.
The last committee hearing focused on Clark, an environmental lawyer who Trump wanted to install at the helm at the Justice Department in the weeks after Election Day.
Installing Clark and the pressure campaign on the Justice Department amounted to "essentially a political coup," Thompson said Thursday.
Previous public hearings focused on Trump and inner circle's pressure campaign against Pence, state lawmakers and local elections officials.
Former Director of National Intelligence was concerned Trump White House's election push "could spiral out of control and potentially be dangerous"
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe felt that fighting the results of the 2020 presidential election "wasn't something that the White House should be pursuing," Hutchinson recalled.
"He had expressed to me that he was concerned that it could spiral out of control and potentially be dangerous, either for our democracy, or the way that things were going for the 6th," Hutchinson said.
The way the White House was handling the situation — pushing to find missing ballots, filing lawsuits in states where there didn't seem to be significant evidence — didn't sit well with Ratcliffe, she said.
"He was hoping that we would concede," Hutchinson said of Ratcliffe.
Hutchinson had previously testified that the then-national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, wanted to speak with Meadows ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, because he was concerned about potential security concerns. Hutchinson testified she didn't know if O'Brien ever connected with Meadows.
Hutchinson also previously testified that law enforcement were receiving reports of potential violence on the night of Jan. 5, 2021.
Cheney said the select committee has learned that people who entered the rally where the president spoke at the Ellipse had to be screened, while others were able to watch from outside the magnetometers. Police radio transmissions identified individuals with firearms, including people with AR-15 rifles, near the Ellipse, according to radio transmission records the committee played Tuesday.
Hutchinson remembers hearing "Oath Keepers" and "Proud Boys" in discussions about Jan 6. planning
Cheney noted that while Hutchinson does not have detailed knowledge of any planning of Jan. 6 that included the Proud Boys, the committee played a clip of Hutchinson's previous recorded testimony in which she noted that she recalled hearing the words "Oath Keeper" and "Proud Boys" closer to the planning of the rally, "when Mr. Giuliani would be around."
Hutchinson recalls Meadows warning "things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6"
Thompson swore Hutchinson in and began his questioning, first showing photos that demonstrated her background working for Republicans on Capitol Hill and then in the White House.
In her work with Meadows, Hutchinson said she was in contact with the chief of staff "throughout every day, consistently."
Hutchinson said she recalled a meeting at the White House on the evening of Jan. 2 between Meadows and Giuliani. As Hutchinson was escorting Giuliani from the White House, she recalled him saying, "Cass, are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day."
Hutchinson said she asked Giuliani to explain the significance of Jan. 6, and he responded, "We're going to the Capitol. It's going to be great.The president is going to be there, he's going to look powerful," and he encouraged her to speak with Meadows.
After Giuiani left the White House campus, Hutchinson said she did ask Meadows about Jan. 6 and said "It sounds like we're going to go to the Capitol."
"There's a lot going on Cass, but I don't know, things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6," Meadows told Hutchinson, she recalled.
Hutchinson said she was already "apprehensive" about the events of Jan. 6, but Giuiani's and Meadows' comments elevated her concerns.
"That evening was the first moment I remember feeling scared and nervous for what could happen on Jan. 6," she said.
Cheney says Tuesday's hearing will be important for future hearings
Committee vice chair Liz Cheney said Tuesday's hearing will depart from its traditional format of investigating one topic at a time, noting that Hutchinson's wide-ranging experience allowed her to speak about several "cross-cutting" topics crucial to the committee's investigation.
"Up until now, our hearings have each been organized to address specific elements of President Trump's plan to overturn the 2020 election. Today we are departing somewhat from that model, because Ms. Hutchinson's testimony touches on several important and cross-cutting topics, tropics that are relevant to each of our future hearings," Cheney said.
Cheney said Hutchinson's testimony will provide first-hand observations of Trump's conduct on January 6, as well as new information about the actions and statements of his senior advisors that day, including his chief of staff Mark Meadows. Cheney said the committee will also examine evidence of what Trump and other White House staff members knew about the prospect of violence before it occurred.
Hearing commences with Thompson saying American people needed to hear new information "immediately"
Opening the hearing, Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson reiterated the hearings' theme that the former president's efforts were "based on a lie" that the election was stolen.
The committee, Thompson said, will hold additional hearings about how the former president summoned his supporters to Washington, egged them on to enter the Capitol and failed to take meaningful action. But the committee has obtained new information since then about what was happening in the White House, Thompson said.
"It's important that the American people hear that information immediately," Thompson said, thanking people like Hutchinson for their courage.
Vice Chair Liz Cheney went over Hutchinson's experience, saying she worked feet from the Oval Office and closely with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
What Hutchinson has already told the committee
Court documents filed in Meadows' challenge to the subpoena from the select committee indicate Hutchinson has answered questions from investigators at least twice — on Feb. 23 and March 7.
