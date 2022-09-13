LAPD officers pursue stolen vehicle suspect through Van Nuys

LAPD officers pursue stolen vehicle suspect through Van Nuysget the free app
Police are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Los Angeles Police Department officers to engage with the suspect.
As the driver led police, they were struck by a car driving through an intersection in Van Nuys, but kept driving.
At around 11:20 p.m., as the suspect approached Sepulveda Boulevard, they ditched the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, leading officers to an area which appeared to be a homeless encampment.
Officers following were seen detaining a number of people at the scene, though it was not immediately clear whether they were related to the pursuit.
Officers detain two people
LAPD officers could be seen detaining a number of people at the location that appeared to be a homeless encampment, though it was not immediately clear whether they were related to the pursuit.
Suspect ditches car, flees on foot
Sky9 over the chase showed the suspect running from police officers after stopping the vehicle near what appeared to be a homeless encampment in an abandoned lot off Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys.