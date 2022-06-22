Watch CBS News

Happening Now: Authorities in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Wednesday morning. 

It was not immediately clear what prompted officers to engage with the suspect, though a high-speed pursuit saw the suspect hurtling along the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway at speeds of up to 110 miles per hour at times. 

The pursuit was reportedly started by Hawthorne Police Department officers, before handing it over to California Highway Patrol. 

 

Suspect exits NB 110, heads on to EB 105 FWY

At around 11:30 a.m., the suspect exited the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway, merging onto the eastbound 105 Freeway in the Harbor area of Los Angeles County, still traveling at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. 

