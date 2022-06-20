Authorities arrest pursuit suspect riding motorcycle wanted for traveling at high speeds

Authorities arrest pursuit suspect riding motorcycle wanted for traveling at high speedsget the free app
Authorities were engaged in pursuit with a reckless driving suspect Monday morning.
The pursuit began around 10 a.m. in the Long Beach area on the 405 Freeway before leading authorities into Downtown Los Angeles at around 10:30 a.m.
California Highway Patrol officers initially began pursuit as the suspect was traveling at high speeds.
After exiting the freeway, the suspect began to circle the Echo Park area, at times exiting onto Elysian Park hiking trails as they attempted to escape the CHP motorcycle officers following closely behind.
Just after 10:50 a.m., the suspect pulled into the driveway of a residence in Echo Park where pursuing officers quickly took him into custody.
Suspect surrenders after parking behind residence
Hikers dodge motorcycle chase
Suspect exits road, hits hiking trails
Suspect exits 101N, heads onto surface streets
At around 10:30 a.m., the suspect exited the 101 North, heading onto surface streets in the Echo Park area while a CHP motorcycle officer followed closely behind.