Authorities arrest pursuit suspect riding motorcycle wanted for traveling at high speeds

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were engaged in pursuit with a reckless driving suspect Monday morning. 

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. in the Long Beach area on the 405 Freeway before leading authorities into Downtown Los Angeles at around 10:30 a.m. 

California Highway Patrol officers initially began pursuit as the suspect was traveling at high speeds. 

After exiting the freeway, the suspect began to circle the Echo Park area, at times exiting onto Elysian Park hiking trails as they attempted to escape the CHP motorcycle officers following closely behind. 

Just after 10:50 a.m., the suspect pulled into the driveway of a residence in Echo Park where pursuing officers quickly took him into custody. 

 

Suspect surrenders after parking behind residence

Suspect pulls into driveway of residence, quickly detained by pursuing officers 02:55

The pursuit came to an end just after 10:50 a.m. after the suspect parked their vehicle behind a residence in the Echo Park area where they were quickly apprehended. 

Hikers dodge motorcycle chase

A motorcyclist leading police in a pursuit tried to lose CHP officers on the hiking trails of Elysian Park, forcing two hikers to jump out of the way.

Motorcycle leading pursuit speeds past hikers in Elysian Park 00:55
Suspect exits road, hits hiking trails

Pursuit suspects leads chase onto hiking trails in Elysian Park area 01:19

Just before 10:40 a.m., the suspect exited the road and drove onto biking trails in the Elysian Park area before reentering road ways after a little over a minute later as the CHP motorcycle officer continued chase. 

Suspect exits 101N, heads onto surface streets

At around 10:30 a.m., the suspect exited the 101 North, heading onto surface streets in the Echo Park area while a CHP motorcycle officer followed closely behind. 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

