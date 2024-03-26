Live updates: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

Live updates: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsesget the free app
Officials are searching the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, sending vehicles and people into the water.
The column was hit by a large container ship at around 1:30 a.m.
Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace told reporters Tuesday morning that the scene was "an active search and rescue," and that authorities were looking for "upwards of seven individuals." At least two people have been rescued from the water -- one wasn't hurt and one was in "very serious" condition, he said.
No evidence of terrorism
Federal authorities said Tuesday morning that they don't believe it was intentional or related to terrorism when a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge..
"There is no specific or credible information to suggest there are ties to terrorism in this incident," said William J. DelBagno, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore field office, during a press conference..
Federal and state authorities, including the National Transportation Safety Board, are continuing their investigations.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after a column was hit by a large container ship after the vessel lost power, sending vehicles and people into the Patapsco River. Click below to see the latest images from the area, as crews continue at the scene.
Bridge inspection scored 6 of 9
The latest federal inspection report for the Francis Scott Key Bridge was filed in May 2022. The span scored a 6 out of 9, considered Fair. That is a passing grade.
The Key Bridge had been in Fair condition since 2008. One of the concerns pointed to in that 2022 report was with one of the reinforced concrete columns. That column was downgraded from Health Index of 77.8 to 64.9. It is unclear if that column was the one struck by the ship Dali on Tuesday morning.
Alternate routes to take
Officials say commuters should go through I-95 or I-895 with the Harbor and Fort McHenry Tunnels to cross the harbor.
Tractor-trailers and vehicles transporting hazardous materials can't go through the tunnels and should take the western section of I-695.
All tractor-trailers with clearance to drive through the tunnels will need to be checked for hazardous materials, possibly increasing traffic delays.
Alert Traffic reporter Angela Foster said drivers should expect delays of more than an hour.
Crews were working on bridge overnight
Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, Paul Wiedefeld, said there were workers doing concrete repairs on the bridge at the time of the collapse. It is unknown exactly how many workers.
The container ship 'Dali' lost power
An unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency memo reviewed by CBS News said the container ship Dali lost power before the collision. That information was confirmed to CBS News by a law enforcement official.
About the Francis Scott Key Bridge
The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977 and was named for the writer of "The Star Spangled Banner."
The bridge crossed the Patapsco River, a key waterway for East Coast shipping.
About 31,000 people took the bridge each day, which spanned 1.6 miles.
Governor Moore declares state of emergency
Moore declared a state of emergency Tuesday, which will allow Maryland to coordinate and request emergency resources and federal support.
An emotional Mayor Scott urges prayer
In a press conference Tuesday morning, Baltimore Mayor Scott called the collapse "an unthinkable tragedy."
"We have to first and foremost pray for all of those who are impacted, those families, pray for our first responders and thank them," he said. "We have to be thinking about the families and people impacted. We have to try to find them safe."
Witnesses react: "Can't believe it's gone"
A witness who lives near the bridge told WJZ the collapse felt like an earthquake and sounded like "a big bash of thunder."
"The whole house vibrated, like my house was falling down," he said. "I've been in this neighborhood 57 years, I remembered when they built this bridge. Can't believe it's gone."
Another resident reflected on being on the bridge just yesterday. "To see the bridge gone knowing I was on that bridge not even 10 hours ago - it's devastating."
About Port of Baltimore
The Port of Baltimore is the 9th busiest port in the U.S. According to U.S Census data, the port handled more than $80 billion in imports and exports in 2023, the most in 20 years.
There are 15,000 direct jobs, nearly 140,000 indirect jobs impacted by the port. That represents $3.3 billion in personal income.