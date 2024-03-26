Biden's message to Baltimore after bridge collapse: "You're Maryland tough. You're Baltimore strong."

President Biden reaches out to people of Baltimore following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

President Biden reaches out to people of Baltimore following Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden reached out to the people of Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, calling them "Maryland tough, Baltimore strong," and vowing to visit the city "as soon as I can."

The public remarks came following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, sending multiple people and vehicles into the Patapsco River below. Six bridge workers remain unaccounted for.

Biden extended his prayers to those impacted by the collapse.

"Our prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible accident and all the families, especially those awaiting word of their loved one right now," Biden said.

"We're incredibly grateful for the brave rescuers that immediately rushed to the scene, and to the people of Baltimore, I want to say we're with you. We're going to stay with you as long as it takes," the president remarked.

Biden's Promise to Baltimore: "We're not leaving."

Biden says he intends to push the federal government to pay for the entire reconstruction of the bridge, and pledged to work with Maryland leaders to provide as much support as possible.

"I spoke with Governor Moore this morning as well as the mayor of Baltimore, county executives, both United States senators and the congressman. My secretary of transportation is on the scene," the president said. "I told them we're going to send all the federal resources they need as we respond to this emergency – and I mean all the federal resources. And we're going to rebuild that port together."

The president had a message of compassion and resilience for the people of Baltimore:

"You're Maryland tough, you're Baltimore strong, and we're going to get through this together. I promise we're not leaving," Biden said. "The people of Baltimore can count on us to stick with them every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt."