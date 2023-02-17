Deputies chasing possible reckless driving suspect near Whittier

Deputies chasing possible reckless driving suspect near Whittierget the free app
Deputies are in pursuit of a possible reckless driver near Whittier.
The chase began near Industry and continued into the Rose Hills Memorial Park cemetery.
Occupants in the vehicle may have thrown out two guns out of the window.
Deputies said they recovered the handguns during the pursuit.
The pursuit continued briefly until a deputy used a PIT maneuver on the suspect's minivan, sending it into a spin before finally coming to a rest after hitting a parked car.
The deputies and suspects were in a brief standoff as the three suspects inside trickled out to surrender.
After two suspects surrendered to authorities, law enforcement approached the vehicle and dragged the final person out of the minivan. They carried the person to their cruisers afterward.
