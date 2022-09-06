Watch CBS News

5,000 structures threatened in Fairview Fire

Sky9's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet, where air crews have stopped fighting the fire for the night, while ground crews remain on the scene. Officials estimated that around 5,000 structures are threatened by the fire.
