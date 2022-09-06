Watch CBS News

Fairview Fire 600 acres, 0% contained

Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire, which has grown to more than 600 acres and burned several homes. Firefighters were able to rescue several people who were trapped on Gibbel Road.
