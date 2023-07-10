Watch CBS News

CHP officers pursue stolen tractor-trailer in Orange County

By KCAL-News Staff

CHP officers nab tractor-trailer driver in OC pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in Orange County Monday morning. The pursuit began shortly before 9 a.m.

Officers were chasing a tractor-trailer southbound on the 57 Freeway through the Brea area. The tractor-trailer was reportedly stolen.

Officers were chasing a tractor-trailer southbound on the 57 Freeway through the Brea area. The tractor-trailer is reportedly stolen.
 

Driver pulls over, surrenders

Officers pulled up behind the vehicle, and at 9:20 a.m., the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered without incident.

Officers pulled up behind the vehicle, and at 9:20 a.m. the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered without incident.
Big-rig pulls over in Buena Park

The tractor-trailer was not pulling a cargo container.

The driver of the tractor-trailer exited the 91 Freeway at about 9:15 a.m. near Artesia and Firestone boulevards in the Buena Park area.

The vehicle slowed down and stopped near Altura Blvd. and Regio Ave.

