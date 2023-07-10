CHP officers pursue stolen tractor-trailer in Orange County

CHP officers pursue stolen tractor-trailer in Orange Countyget the free app
California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in Orange County Monday morning. The pursuit began shortly before 9 a.m.
Officers were chasing a tractor-trailer southbound on the 57 Freeway through the Brea area. The tractor-trailer was reportedly stolen.
Driver pulls over, surrenders
Officers pulled up behind the vehicle, and at 9:20 a.m., the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered without incident.
Big-rig pulls over in Buena Park
The tractor-trailer was not pulling a cargo container.
The driver of the tractor-trailer exited the 91 Freeway at about 9:15 a.m. near Artesia and Firestone boulevards in the Buena Park area.
The vehicle slowed down and stopped near Altura Blvd. and Regio Ave.