Reckless DUI suspect removes shirt at the end of CHP pursuit

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a reckless DUI suspect driving near UCI.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in Carson but canceled it after the driver continued to drive dangerously, veering onto the wrong side of the road several times in Compton.
The suspect led authorities to UCI after taking the 405 and 73 Freeway and continued to flee from police on the side streets before re-entering.
He inexplicably drove onto both of the shoulders and cut through several lanes of the 405 Freeway before getting onto the southbound I-5 Freeway.
The driver exited the I-5 Freeway shortly before CHP did a PIT maneuver on Crown Valley Parkway. The suspect promptly exited the vehicle, with his car still in drive, and began to take his shirt off and also appeared to be missing a shoe.
CHP took him into custody shortly after.
