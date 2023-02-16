Watch CBS News

Police search for grand theft suspect near West Covina

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are in pursuit of a grand theft suspect near West Covina.

The Brea Police Department started the pursuit before the California Highway Patrol took it over. 

The suspect led officers through Diamond Bar on the northbound 57 Freeway before leading them onto the 10 Freeway, where he briefly drove down the wrong way of the highway.

The suspect exited the freeway and drove on surface streets for a short amount of time before jumping out of the car. 

At least four people were seen running away from the car, two of whom were detained shortly after. 

CHP officers continued to search for the remaining suspects. 

