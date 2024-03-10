What time do the 2024 Oscars start tonight, and how long does the Academy Awards ceremony usually last?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 96th Oscars ceremony is upon us. Hollywood's biggest night of the year celebrates the best films of 2023. The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, brings out Hollywood's elite for a night filled with well-deserved wins, surprise snubs, emotional speeches and watercooler moments -- not to mention the biggest stars movies have to offer.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the 2024 Oscars, and how to watch tonight's show without cable.

What time do the 2024 Oscars start?

This year's Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will broadcast live at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT), an hour earlier than the show has aired in previous years.

What channel are the Oscars on?

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Oscars in 2024 without cable



While most cable packages include ABC, it's easy to watch the game if ABC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can watch this year's Academy Awards ceremony on Fubo. Though Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service, it offers live TV streaming of your local network affiliate (when available). That means you'll be able to watch the 2024 Oscars on Fubo. Your subscription will also get you access to almost every NFL game next season, network-aired NBA games this season, 2024 March Madness and local network programming. Packages include ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS, which deliver Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more. You'll be able to watch more than the 2024 Oscars, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Academy Awards in 2024 without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Oscars, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month for $60.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 184 channels, including ABC.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Oscars live this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the Academy Awards on ABC, local network affiliates, plus cable favorites like the E! Channel and Bravo through its Sling Blue Tier.

All tiers of Sling TV are currently 50% off for the first month. The Sling Blue Tier will cost $22.50 for the first month, then $45 per month afterward.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

42 channels, including ABC and other local affiliates (where available).

DVR up to 50 hours of content for free on the Sling TV cloud.

Stream on three devices at a time.

There are no annual contracts, cancel anytime.

Sports fans may want to level up with the Sling Orange + Blue Tier plan to add ESPN to the channels already included in the Blue Tier. That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering 50% off for the first month, so you'll pay just $30.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN and local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

NBA fans can also add to their coverage to get access to all out-of-market games with the NBA League Pass add-on (there are blackouts for all nationally televised games and local games, which you can watch on-demand three hours after the live broadcast or use your Sling Orange + Blue Tier subscription to watch nationally televised games live). NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month as an add-on to either pricing tier listed above, but is currently on sale for $10 for the first month.

You can watch this year's Academy Awards ceremony with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Sports lovers can dive into nationally broadcast NBA games, college basketball and more sports with Hulu + Live TV. NFL fans can watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the 2024 Oscars live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch the Oscars on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch the Oscars without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features an 18-foot digital coax cable.

Where are the Oscars?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA, the home of the Academy Awards since 2002.

Who is hosting the Oscars this year?

The 2024 Oscars will mark comedian Jimmy Kimmel's fourth time hosting the show.

How long does the Academy Awards ceremony usually take?

The first-ever Academy Awards presentation took place in 1929. The ceremony lasted just 15 minutes and featured 13 categories. The 2024 Academy Awards will hope to run under three and a half hours, meaning tonight's show will likely end by 10:30 p.m. ET. However, the 2002 presentation lasted four hours and twenty-three minutes. Whoopi Goldberg was the host.

Who's performing at the 2024 Oscars?

The list of confirmed performers for the 2024 Academy Awards includes: Jon Batiste performing "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony," Becky G performing "The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell performing "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" and Scott George and the Osage Singers performing "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon."

A highly-anticipated addition to the performers list for the Oscars this year, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson are scheduled to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie."

What time does 2024 Oscars red carpet coverage start?

The official Oscars preshow begins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The 2024 Oscars red carpet coverage will broadcast live on ABC and stream on the platforms featured above.

Who is nominated for an Oscar this year?

Though "Barbie" star Margot Robbie wasn't nominated for her starring role in the film, nor was director Greta Gerwig nominated for best director, Ryan Gosling was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken. Bradley Cooper was nominated for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro", while co-star Carey Mulligan was nominated in the best actress category for the film as well. Martin Scorese scored a best director nomination for "Killers of the Flower Moon", and star Lily Gladstone earned a nomination in the best actress category -- the first Native American ever nominated for an Academy Award.

To see who else was nominated for the 2024 Oscars and all the winners, tune in to the 2024 Academy Awards on ABC, March 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET.