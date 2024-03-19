Everything you need to know about Peacock: How much it costs, which sports are on Peacock and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Streaming platform Peacock is an absolute must for fans of sports and top-tier TV programming. If you're a fan of college basketball (if you're not, you're so missing out), you know some of the best NCAA college basketball games this season were on Peacock. Likewise, NFL fans were treated to a Peacock-exclusive Saturday night NFL playoff game last season that could only be viewed on the streamer, and Premier League fans are deep into the 2024 season streaming on the platform.

If you're a sports fan new to Peacock, you now join the legions of "The Office" fans who know that Peacock is the place to be when it comes to terrific TV. Add sports to Peacock's resume and you'll realize it's astonishing you've gone this long without dabbling in all that Peacock has to offer.

Whether you want to watch the upcoming Summer Olympics, killer reality shows like "The Traitors" or catch NASCAR this season, you're missing out if you don't subscribe to Peacock.

Interested piqued? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Peacock before you subscribe.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service brought to you by NBC/Universal. Peacock offers subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, Big Ten basketball and football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). The streamer hosts 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock airs NFL matchups airing live on NBC (that's Sunday Night Football and special NFL regular season and special NFL playoff Saturday games).

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Peacock streams NASCAR races airing on NBC and USA Network.

Golf fans can take in big tournaments, including The Players Championship.

Subscribers get access to Peacock's massive library of recorded content, plus Peacock originals including "Poker Face" and "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers two subscription tiers. Peacock Premium, the streamer's most popular plan, costs $6 per month (or $60 for an annual subscription).

Peacock Premium Plus is a terrific alternative for viewers who want to watch without ads. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus is $11.99 per month (or pay $119.99 for the year and save 17%).

Peacock Premium vs. Peacock Premium Plus: How to choose a plan

Now that you know what's on Peacock, it's important to know which plan to choose. Peacock Premium is the streamer's most popular subscription tier.

With Peacock Premium, you'll get:

Stream 80,000+ hours of the best in TV, movies, and sports including NFL Sunday Night Football, exclusive NFL games airing only on Peacock, every season of the hit NBC sitcom "The Office", top-tier sports content and more.

Peacock originals like "The Traitors" and "Dr. Death"

Current NBC and Bravo programming.

Level up to Peacock Premium Plus and you'll get:

Everything included in Peacock Premium.

No ads (with some exclusions).

Select titles can be downloaded and watched offline (terrific for travelers).

You can stream your local NBC affiliate, 24/7.

Students save 67% on Peacock

In addition to Peacock's steep discount on its Premium plan, students can also save even more on Peacock. Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 per month for 12 months and start streaming all the sports and reality shows now on Peacock.

You'll need an annual student verification to take advantage of this A+ student discount.

Can I cancel Peacock or do I have to sign a contract?

There are no long-term contracts with Peacock, so you can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the best shows on Peacock?

There's no shortage of great shows and movies to watch on Peacock. If you're not sure about where to get started, here are a few of our top picks, including a selection of new releases.

The Traitors (Season 2): Similar to the party game "Mafia," this reality TV competition show separates contestants into two groups: Faithfuls and Traitors. To win the prize, the Faithfuls must discover the identities of the traitors and vote them out of the game before they themselves are eliminated. Season 2 contestants include reality TV superstars Parvati Shallow ("Survivor"), Dan Gheesling ("Big Brother") and Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello ("The Challenge").

Similar to the party game "Mafia," this reality TV competition show separates contestants into two groups: Faithfuls and Traitors. To win the prize, the Faithfuls must discover the identities of the traitors and vote them out of the game before they themselves are eliminated. Season 2 contestants include reality TV superstars Parvati Shallow ("Survivor"), Dan Gheesling ("Big Brother") and Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello ("The Challenge"). Apples Never Fall: Based on a New York Times besteller by Liana Moriarty, Apples Never Fall is the story of a picture perfect family with dark secrets that begin to arise after a mysterious visitor arrives. It stars Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy and Alison Brie. It premiered on Peacock on March 1.

Based on a New York Times besteller by Liana Moriarty, Apples Never Fall is the story of a picture perfect family with dark secrets that begin to arise after a mysterious visitor arrives. It stars Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy and Alison Brie. It premiered on Peacock on March 1. Top Chef (Season 21): A new season of reality TV cooking competition show Top Chef will premiere on March 21.

A new season of reality TV cooking competition show Top Chef will premiere on March 21. Oppenheimer: If you didn't get a chance to catch this Best Picture winner in the theaters, you can now stream it on Peacock.

If you didn't get a chance to catch this Best Picture winner in the theaters, you can now stream it on Peacock. The Office: It's hard to go wrong with a rewatch of the classic NBC sitcom "The Office," Starring Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and a cast of now-ubiquitous stars, the mocumentary comedy makes us laugh, cry and -- yes -- cringe harder than we've ever cringed.



How to watch Peacock

With a Peacock subscription, you'll have the freedom to watch your favorite sports, TV shows and movies when and how you want, on the device of your choice. You can download the Peacock app on your phone or download the Peacock app to your Smart TV. Peacock is also supported on Fire TV and Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Roku, and major video gaming consoles, including the PS5 and new Meta VR device.

You can also watch Peacock content on Peacock.com.

NASCAR races airing on NBC Sports -- that means races airing on USA Network or NBC -- will also stream on demand on Peacock. Races airing on NBC can be watching on demand the same day on Peacock, while races airing on USA Network can be streamed on demand the next day.

Is Peacock worth it?

While you can catch most network-aired programming (those NBC, Bravo and USA Network-aired TV shows) on other live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV, SlingTV and Hulu + Live TV, what you can't get anywhere other than Peacock is Peacock exclusive sports like Big Ten basketball and football, Peacock originals like "The Traitors" and Peacock exclusives like "The Office". Considering the vast library of NBC Universal content available on Peacock and the relatively low monthly subscription fee, Peacock is completely worth it -- especially for sports fans.