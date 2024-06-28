Save big on prescription glasses during the GlassesUSA 4th of July sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA is one of our favorite budget-friendly places to buy prescription lenses and chic sunglasses, and with good reason. During the company's 4th of July sale, you can now snag at least 30% off eyewear and get free shipping.

GlassesUSA is a one-stop-shop for designer eyeglass frames from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Coach, Versace, Gucci, Michael Kors and more. Within five to 10 business days, the frames you select can be fitted with customized prescription lenses and shipped right to your door.

So, whether you have a new eyeglass prescription and need glasses for yourself or any family members, or want to order an extra pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses to have on hand, now's the perfect time to visit the GlassesUSA website and save some cash.

Best deals on prescription eyeglasses from GlassesUSA

There are all sorts of great deals to be found on the GlassesUSA website right now. In some cases, you can mix and match deals to bring down the price of your prescription eyewear dramatically. Here are some of the best deals we discovered:

Get 30% off frames with basic Rx lenses. Use code SAVE30 at checkout.

with basic Rx lenses. Use code at checkout. Get 40% off designer frames (excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley). This applies to frames only. Use code DESIGNER40 at checkout.

(excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley). This applies to frames only. Use code at checkout. Save 50% on progressive and bi-focal lenses , as well as blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, mirrored, tinted and Transitions with progressive or bi-focal lenses only. Use code PROG50 at checkout.

, as well as blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, mirrored, tinted and Transitions with progressive or bi-focal lenses only. Use code at checkout. Save 25% off lens package upgrades including blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, tinted and Transitions. Use code LENSES25 at checkout.

including blue light, hydrophobic, polarized, tinted and Transitions. Use code at checkout. Get two pairs of glasses for the price of one. The discount applies to the lower-priced pair and can include one premium frame only. Certain designer frames are excluded. Use code GOGOFREE at checkout.

GlassesUSA is now offering a complete pair of glasses, with basic frames and basic prescription lenses starting, at low as $19.

GlassesUSA

Once you choose your frames, they can be custom fitted with single vision, near vision (reading), progressive, bi-focal or non-prescription lenses. There's an upgrade fee for progressive and bi-focal lenses, although basic, single vision lenses are included with all of the basic frames offered by GlassesUSA.

A variety of lens upgrades are available, each with its own fee. We're talking Transitions lenses (that darken outdoors and fade back to clear indoors), blue light block, which protect your eyes from screen fatigue; super hydrophobic, which repel water from lenses; custom tints, polarization, which blocks glare; and mirrored.

All eyeglasses ordered from GlassesUSA come with free shipping and returns, a money-back guarantee and a 365 day warranty. For many of the frames available, you can take advantage of a virtual try-on feature to see how they'll look on you before placing your order.

GlassesUSA accepts most vision insurance, as well as FSA and HSA payments. Additional discounts, up to 55% off of frames, are available to students. Meanwhile, first responders, nurses, teachers, medical providers, military members, hospital workers, senior citizens and government employees are also entitled to an extra discount.

Get deals on prescription sunglasses from GlassesUSA

GlassesUSA

Any of the eyeglass frames offered by GlassesUSA can be customized with prescription sunglass or Transitions lenses. However, you'll also discover hundreds of specialty sunglass frames for men, women and children that can be fitted with prescription lenses.

Options includes a wide range of sunglass frames that are currently on sale for up to 65% off. For an additional $10 off all sunglass purchases, use code SUNNIES10 at checkout.

Save on contact lenses, too

GlassesUSA

If you prefer wearing contact lenses over eyeglasses, GlassesUSA has you covered with savings up to 30% on your first order of contacts from brands like Acuvue, Dailies, Biofinity, VisaPlus, Ultra, BioTrue, Clariti and more.

For a limited time, if you spend more than $120 on contact lenses, GlassesUSA will throw in a free pair of basic eyeglasses. Of course, some restrictions apply, but use code FREE-GLASSES at checkout.

Whatever you're shopping for, during the 4th of July, we'll help you find the best ways to save money. Be sure to stay up to date on all of our latest deals coverage, along with our Amazon Prime Day coverage.