The 2024 Apple MacBook Air is on sale at Amazon right now

Ready to buy a new laptop? Now's a good time to do so, especially if you're interested in joining the MacBook club. Amazon has slashed the prices of some of the most popular MacBook Air laptops, including some of its newer options. They're only available at these prices for a limited time, so you'll want to be quick about it.

Whether you want a 2024 MacBook Air with a 13-inch or 15-inch Liquid Retina Display, you can save hundreds. The laptops in the 2024 MacBook Air lineup are perfect for students and average computer users who don't need the advanced computing of the more expensive MacBook Pro laptops.

If you're not sure which MacBook model is best, our team of tech experts has created a simple 2024 MacBook buyer's guide that'll definitely help you. We can also help you determine if the MacBook Air is worth it, or if you're better off investing in a MacBook Pro.

Either way, you'll still want to get a move on if you want to capture this deal. It likely won't come around again for some time.

The best MacBook Air deals on Amazon

Don't miss out on these excellent Amazon deals on 2024 MacBook Air laptops.

Apple 2024 13" MacBook Air (256GB) with M3 processor: $850 (23% off)

Available in four colors -- starlight, space gray, silver and midnight -- this is an entry-level MacBook with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display. It comes configured with 8GB of unified memory and a 256-gig SSD for storage.

For a limited time, you can save 23% on this bestselling laptop on Amazon. This laptop offers up to an 18 hour battery life, runs the latest version of MacOS Sonoma and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other Mac computers. And it integrates seamlessly with Apple iCloud.

If you're looking to make the switch from a Windows laptop to a MacBook, this is a low-cost way to get started. The computer is also the perfect companion to an iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

This fall, you can upgrade to the newest version of MacOS Sequoia and take advantage of the Apple's new AI-powered functions.

Apple 2024 13" MacBook Air (512GB) with M3 processor: $1,050 (19% off)

If you want a 13-inch MacBook Air that runs using Apple's M3 processor and comes equipped with 512 gigs of internal storage, this is the model you're looking for. It too comes in four colors -- starlight, space gray, silver and midnight -- and like all of the latest MacBooks, it has a built in 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, along with a backlit keyboard.

People love the MacBook Air laptops because they're so thin and lightweight. Yet, they offers fast, reliable and powerful performance. Right now, you can get your hands on this computer for 19% off and pay just $1,050.

Apple 2024 15" MacBook Air (256GB) with M3 processor: $1,050 (19% off)

Even if you don't need the performance of a MacBook Pro, you might still benefit from a laptop with a 15-inch display, which is what this configuration of the MacBook Air offers.

The additional on-screen real estate makes multitasking easier, so you can boost your productivity. Or if you're running just one app at a time, you can see more on the screen at once. The larger display is also great for streaming TV shows, movies and gaming.

This configuration of the 2024 MacBook Air features a 15-inch Liquid Retina Display, runs using Apple's powerful M3 processor and comes with 8 gigs of unified memory and a 256-gig capacity SSD for storage. For a limited time, save 19% on this laptop, which brings its price down to $1,050.

2024 15" MacBook Air (512GB) with M3 processor: $1,250 (17% off)

The latest MacBook Air laptops are great for handling all everyday mobile computing tasks -- from web surfing and managing emails, to editing photos and video calling. They also run all of the most popular word processors (like Pages, Word or Docs), as well as spreadsheet applications (like Numbers, Excel or Sheets).

This MacBook Air's 15-inch Liquid Retina Display provides plenty of on-screen real estate, while the upgraded 512 gigs of storage gives you plenty of space to store your files, photos and more.

For a limited time, Amazon is selling this MacBook Air configuration for $1,250, which is 17% off its usual price.

One of the best accessories you can get for a new MacBook Air is an external display that'll instantly double or triple the amount of screen space you have to simultaneously run multiple apps. Be sure to read our coverage of the five best portable monitors for laptops in 2024 to discover which portable monitor will best meet your mobile computing needs. Whether you need to know about the very best laptop computers or any other types of tech, we're constantly expanding and updating our coverage to offer the most informative, timely and accurate information.