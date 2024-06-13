This bestselling Acer laptop is under $400 right now at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

If you don't have four figures to spend on a new laptop -- or even half that -- there's good news. The bestselling laptop at Walmart right now is on sale for $140 off, which brings the price of the popular Acer Aspire 3 down to just $359.

Acer

This Acer Aspire 3 laptop comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled. It offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution display and comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB capacity SSD for storage. The laptop runs using the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U octa-core processor (with a 4.3 GHz processor speed) and a Radeon Graphics GPU. Battery life is up to 6.5 hours.

This edition of the Aspire 3 features a traditional laptop design. It measures 9.5 x 14.29 x 0.78 inches and weighs it at just 3.92 pounds, so it's easy to carry. This is the ideal entry-level Windows laptop that'll handle all of your everyday mobile computing tasks with ease. You also get a built in 720p resolution webcam and support for Wi-Fi 6, so its ready to handle video calling, virtual meetings and even some casual online gaming.

Whether you need a new and affordable laptop for yourself, your kids, or someone else in your life who wants a Windows computer without all of the advanced tech that comes with a high price, we recommend this Acer Aspire 3, especially now that it's on sale at Walmart.