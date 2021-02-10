Live Updates: House Democrats make case for conviction on Day 2 of Trump impeachment trial

Live Updates: House Democrats make case for conviction on Day 2 of Trump impeachment trialget the free app
Washington — House Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump will present their case for conviction on the second day of his impeachment trial, laying out the evidence for finding Mr. Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection.
The Senate convened for the opening day of the trial on Tuesday, with arguments from the House managers and Mr. Trump's legal team over the constitutionality of trying a former president in the upper chamber. Senators voted 56 to 44 to find that the Senate has jurisdiction in the case, with six Republicans joining all 50 Democrats.
Mr. Trump was impeached by the House while still in office on one count of incitement of insurrection for his conduct surrounding the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress and temporarily halted the counting of electoral votes. The then-president had addressed the crowd of supporters earlier in the day, urging them to "fight like hell."
Led by Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, the House impeachment managers laid out a timeline of events leading up to the Capitol attack during Tuesday's session, showing senators a dramatic video montage of violent mobs overrunning the Capitol, interlaced with Mr. Trump's remarks and tweets.
Raskin urged senators to find the trial constitutional and ultimately vote to convict, arguing that if Mr. Trump's conduct "is not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing."
Mr. Trump's legal team struggled to present a convincing argument against holding the trial, with one attorney offering a meandering hour-long monologue that evaded the central questions at hand. The lawyers earned reprimands from GOP senators after the arguments concluded, and the former president himself was said to be angry at his team's performance.
Wednesday's trial session will feature Raskin and the House impeachment managers presenting their case for conviction. Starting at noon, they will have eight hours to argue their case, and can continue for another eight hours on Thursday if needed. Following their arguments, Mr. Trump's team will have the same amount of time to present their side.
GOP senators baffled by Trump's legal team on first day of trial
While most GOP senators determined there is no constitutional basis for a trial, many were unimpressed by the presentation by the former president's lawyers.
"President Trump's team was disorganized. They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand. And when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments," GOP Senator Bill Cassidy told reporters after the first day of the trial.
"If I'm an impartial juror and one side is doing a great job and the other side is doing a terrible job on the issue at hand, as an impartial juror I'm going to vote for the side that did a good job," added Cassidy, who was one of only six Republicans who voted in favor of the constitutionality of holding a trial.
Much of the criticism from Republicans was directed at Bruce Castor, the attorney who presented first. In a rambling speech, Castor argued that it would violate Mr. Trump's right to free speech to hold an impeachment trial. But his argument was derailed with seemingly unrelated digressions, such as when he extensively praised the integrity and patriotism of senators.
"In fairness, I was really stunned at the first attorney who presented for former President Trump. I couldn't figure out where he was going," said Senator Lisa Murkowski, another Republican who voted that the trial was constitutional. Senator Susan Collins, who also voted in favor of the trial's constitutionality, said she was "perplexed" by Castor's argument.
House managers to present evidence "nobody has seen before"
The House impeachment managers plan to frame their impeachment case against Mr. Trump as a "violent crime prosecution," and present videos and evidence "nobody has seen before" to make their case that the former president be convicted for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.
"There's compelling and overwhelming evidence," a senior aide to the impeachment team told reporters Tuesday morning, before trial proceedings. "It will be more like a violent crime criminal prosecution, because that is what it is."
Asked to describe the new evidence, another aide said, "Stay tuned."
The impeachment managers have been meeting everyday, sometimes twice a day, to prepare their case. They will have up to 16 hours over Wednesday and Thursday to make their case.