Live Updates: 14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school
At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.
Abbott's comments came after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The school teaches 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students, according to Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo.
Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He said it's believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.
Arredondo said the shooting took place at approximately 11:32 a.m. local time. He did not provide many details about what transpired, but confirmed the suspect is dead and said investigators believe he acted alone. He also confirmed there were several injuries and "some deaths," but did not provide specific numbers.
Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the alleged shooter is suspected of killing his grandmother before opening fire at the school.
The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously said it received 13 children from ambulance and buses for treatment, and that two people who arrived at the hospital were deceased. A second hospital said it is caring for a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, both in critical condition. Another hospital said it was caring for two adults, both also in critical condition.
South Texas Blood and Tissue said it sent 15 units of blood to Uvalde on Tuesday.
Though the details of the shooting were still emerging, the district said that there had been an "active shooter" at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District — located about an hour and a half west of San Antonio — tweeted at 1:17 p.m. that there was "an active shooter at Robb Elementary," adding, "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."
At approximately 2:00 p.m. local time, the district said parents were cleared to pick up their children at the local civic center.
Senator Chris Murphy, lawmaker from Sandy Hook district: "What are we doing?"
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday several hours after the shooting. The Democratic senator was formerly a representative from a district that included Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a 2012 mass shooting left more than two dozen dead.
"I am here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues," Murphy said. "Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely. I understand my Republican colleagues may not agree to everything I support, but there is a common denominator we can find. There is a place where we can achieve agreement..."
He concluded: "What are we doing? Why are we here? What are we doing?"
White House orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of shooting victims
President Biden ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28 "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence." Mr. Biden is expected to speak about the shooting later Tuesday night.
Army medical center treating 2 adults
The Brooke Army Medical Center said it had received two adult patients from the shooting who are in critical condition.
Biden expected to speak about shooting
President Biden has been briefed on the school shooting and will speak about it this evening when he returns to the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event," Jean-Pierre tweeted.
The president will deliver his remarks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Police say they believe suspect acted alone
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo said that the investigation has led authorities to believe that the suspect, identified by the governor as an 18-year-old man, acted alone. Arredondo also said the suspect has died.
14 students, 1 teacher dead, governor says
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 14 students and one teacher were killed in the shooting. Abbott described the suspect as an 18-year-old male from Uvalde, who he said is believed to have entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.
Deadly attack follows rise in "active shooter" incidents
The attack came just one day after the FBI released a report documenting a 52.5% increase in active shooter incidents in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021. Over four years, from 2017 to 2021, there was a 96.8% increase, the bureau said.
In 2021, the FBI designated a total of 61 shootings in 30 states as "active shooter incidents," resulting in 103 people killed and 140 wounded, excluding the gunmen. It was the highest number of deaths from such incidents since 2017.
Just over a week before Tuesday's shooting, on May 14, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others.
10-year-old girl and 66-year-old woman in critical condition
At University Health, one of the hospitals that is caring for patients, both a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman are in critical condition, the hospital said.