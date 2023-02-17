Deaths reported after series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody, sheriff says

Deaf performer at Rihanna's Super Bowl show wanted viewers to "see the beat"

DHS "very concerned" about white nationalist attacks on power grid

House Republicans begin probe into Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan

Feral cows to be shot dead from helicopter in national forest

Rep. Angie Craig receives vulgar and threatening messages after her attack

5 former Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols

Deaths reported after series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

Senior ISIS leader killed, 4 U.S. troops and dog wounded in Syria raid

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

Police find 2,000 dead cats intended for use in traditional medicine

Police find 2,000 dead cats intended for use in traditional medicine

Judge suggests jail to hinder Sam Bankman-Fried's electronics use

Judge suggests jail to hinder Sam Bankman-Fried's electronics use

5 former Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols

5 former Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols

Nurse pleads not guilty to amputating dying man's foot without his consent

Nurse pleads not guilty to amputating dying man's foot without his consent

Defense readies its case in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

Defense readies its case in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On