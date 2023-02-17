Watch CBS News

Deaths reported after series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody, sheriff says

Fatalities have been reported after a series of shootings Friday in northwestern Mississippi, authorities said. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff's office in Tate County, Mississippi, confirmed to CBS News.

The sheriff's office told CBS News it hasn't confirmed how many people were shot or killed in the shootings.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told CBS affiliate WREG-TV six people were killed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

