Watch Live: Officials give update on Surfside condo building collapse after rescue efforts end
Officials in Surfside are holding a briefing Thursday morning after efforts at the site of a condo building collapse shifted from rescue to recovery. The briefing is scheduled to be held at approximately 10 a.m. Eastern.
At least 54 people have been confirmed dead and 86 are still unaccounted for nearly two weeks after the building crumbled in the middle of the night, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday.
"We've truly exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission," she said, adding that the families of the victims were told of the "extremely difficult decision" earlier in the day to shift to recovery. "To share this news with the families, this evening, who are still missing their loved ones was devastating."
The transition was marked by a moment of silence, seen on video shared by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Contributing: Caitlin Yilek and Manuel Bojorquez
How to watch the Surfside update today
- What: A media briefing on the Surfside condo building collapse
- Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021
- Time: Approximately 10 a.m. ET
- Location: The media staging area located on 86th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device