New Jersey Task Force 1 assists in Surfside condo collapse recovery effort As the search efforts at the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse scene shift from a rescue to a recovery mission, emergency crews from around the country are joining the effort to bring closure to families of the missing. Dr. Christopher Valerian from New Jersey Task Force 1 spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about his experiences on the front lines.