Severe weather sweeping across southern U.S. blamed for at least 3 deaths in Louisiana
Dangerous weather is targeting more than 30 million Americans. A fast-moving storm weeping across parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast has already been blamed for at least three deaths in Louisiana.
Tornadoes have been reported in at least three states.
The storm system has dropped heavy rain and wind across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas. And in Iowa, snow plows are out in what is that area's first major winter storm of the season. The snowfall is heavy, having already caused several traffic accidents. Hundreds of flights have also been canceled.
Parts of Texas will continue to be pelted with rain and snow
The National Weather Service said parts of Texas will continue to be pelted with rain and snow on Saturday.
Residents in parts of North Texas woke up to a wintry surprise as some were seeing their first snow in the area in awhile, CBS DFW reported. Denton and Collin counties saw some snow accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued early in the morning for those two counties, as well as Parker and Wise counties.
In Denton, snow could be seen along I-35, as well as icy conditions. The conditions have led to multiple reports of crashes along the freeway. Snow could also be seen falling in cities like Frisco.
The storms had already unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding.
Tornadoes reported in at least three states
A tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri, on Friday afternoon, while another tornado stripped the shingles from the roof of a home near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, about 60 miles southeast of Tulsa. No injuries were reported in either place.
Later on Friday, what the National Weather Service described as "a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" roared through parts of Logan County, Arkansas.
At least three homes were destroyed by the Arkansas tornado, said Logan County Emergency Management Coordinator Tobi Miller, but no injuries were reported. Downed trees and power lines were widespread, she said.
Miller said the tornado skirted her home in Subiaco, Arkansas. She said she heard but couldn't see the rain-wrapped twister in the dark.
–The Associated Press
"A potent storm system will bring a variety of hazards"
The National Weather Service said early Saturday a "significant" storm will impact the eastern half of the United States over the next two days.
"A potent storm system will bring a variety of hazards and some record high temperatures to the eastern half of the U.S. this weekend," it said. "Parts of the Plains, Midwest, and northern New England will experience heavy snow and ice, while heavy rain and flooding are expected just south of the wintry precipitation."
"Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible over portions of the Gulf Coast & Southeast," it added.
People in east Texas get a look at the damage
People in east Texas were getting a look at the damage early Saturday morning from overnight storms that packed a punch, CBS News' Omar Villfranca reported from Kilgore, Texas, which was hit by heavy winds. "We're surrounded by sheet metal and a bunch of insulation," Villfranca said.
The national Storm Prediction Center said Friday more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph - the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The area included several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.
Such strong winds were a key concern in an area at greatest risk: A zone that includes parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, the Storm Prediction Center warned. Weather service meteorologists in northern Louisiana said that such a dire forecast for the area is only issued two to four times each year, on average.
–CBS News and The Associated Press